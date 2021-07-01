Canada, US witness extreme temperatures: What is a heat dome?

Millions of people in western Canada and the northwestern United States are reeling under severe heat waves as these regions bake in record-breaking temperatures with scores of deaths being reported likely linked to the scorching conditions.

With at least 134 people dying suddenly since Friday in the Vancouver area and many undergoing heatstrokes and blackouts, the situation has scared the people of the region, which otherwise is known to have pleasant weather.

Experts say that this situation has been caused due to a heat dome.

What is a heat dome?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US Department of Commerce describes a heat dome as a weather phenomenon that occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap.

This is said to happen when there’s a strong change in the temperature of the ocean. Due to convection, the warm air rises over the surface of the ocean in the shape of a mountain or dome. Hot air is trapped by high-pressure fronts, and as it is pushed back to the ground, it heats up even more. The condition also prevents clouds from forming, allowing for more radiation from the sun to hit the ground.

"It's sort of like a bicycle pump," said Philip Mote, professor of atmospheric science at Oregon State University. "If you compress air into a bike tire, it warms the air."

How long will a heat dome last?

A heat dome lasts for a week typically. The standing air dome falls over after it becomes too big and releases the trapped air.

What are the effects of heat dome?

> Houses without air conditioners will experience an unbearable rise in temperature of their home which could lead to sudden deaths, similar to the ones reported in Canada and the US.

> Heat domes can also result in damaging crops and causing draughts.

> The heat domes can also contribute to wildfires, which tend to destroy a lot of the land area of the US annually.

> Heat dome fuels electricity demand, thereby, pushing up rates.

The effects of climate change have led to more extreme heatwaves, according to weather scientists. They expect more severe heat waves in the coming decades, as climate change has been getting severe. Along with the US, some regions in the Arctic Circle also broke the heat records this week.