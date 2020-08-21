Chandrayaan-2 completes a year in lunar orbit

India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 has completed a year on the lunar orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) announced on Thursday.

Launched on July 22, 2019, by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-MkIII-M1 from the Sriharikota space centre, Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter has completed several experiments so far.

Isro said the mission had a goal of expanding the lunar scientific knowledge through detailed studies of topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and the lunar exosphere.

Though the soft-landing attempt was not successful, the orbiter, which was equipped with eight scientific instruments, was successfully placed in the lunar orbit. The orbiter completed more than 4,400 orbits around the Moon and all the instruments are currently performing well, the space agency said.