The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre scheduled as part of its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.
The Earth-bound perigee firing, the last of the mission’s Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres, was performed from the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network here. ISRO said the spacecraft was expected to attain an orbit of 127,609 km x 236 km. “The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations,” it said.
Also Read | ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
The national space agency has scheduled the next firing – the Trans Lunar Injection which will see the spacecraft carried in a slingshot motion towards the moon – for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST. The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre as part of the mission was carried out on July 20.
The spacecraft, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on August 23.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics