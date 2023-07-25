Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre scheduled as part of its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

The Earth-bound perigee firing, the last of the mission’s Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres, was performed from the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network here. ISRO said the spacecraft was expected to attain an orbit of 127,609 km x 236 km. “The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations,” it said.

The national space agency has scheduled the next firing – the Trans Lunar Injection which will see the spacecraft carried in a slingshot motion towards the moon – for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST. The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre as part of the mission was carried out on July 20.

The spacecraft, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on August 23.