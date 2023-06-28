Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 13 at 2:30 pm

Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 13 at 2:30 pm

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 18:35 ist
Chandraayan II launch. Credit: PTI File Photo

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday.

This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

Science and Environment
India News
ISRO
Chandrayaan-3

