Climate change impact to cut US growth over next 30 yrs

Climate change impact will cut US growth over next 30 years

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 22 2020, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 09:43 ist
A residential area smolders during the Bear fire, part of the larger North Lightning Complex fire, in the Berry Creek area of unincorporated Butte county, California. Credit: AFP

The effects of climate change since 2000 will slow US economic growth slightly over the next 30 years, adding another drag on an economy that will struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

In a new research paper, the nonpartisan budget referee agency studied both positive and negative contributions to gross domestic product, from longer growing seasons in colder climates to drought to damage to factories from more intense storms.

It projected that on net, climate change will reduce real US GDP by an average of 0.03 per cent annually from 2020 to 2050, compared to what US growth would have been if global climate conditions remained the same as they were in 2000.

That reduction in the growth rate, accumulated over 30 years, lowers the CBO's projected level of real GDP output in 2050 by 1 per cent, the paper showed.

The findings were incorporated into the CBO's long-term budget outlook released on Monday, which projected that US federal government debt now is expected to reach nearly double the country's GDP output in 2050 as interest costs from increased borrowing run annual budget deficits higher.

CBO researchers said that some aspects of climate change are incorporated quickly and directly, while others are more indirect and could take longer to manifest themselves. For example, extreme heat that lowers a farmer's crop yield would immediately reduce that farmer's contribution to GDP. A farmer in a cold-weather location might experience a longer growing season, increasing contributions to GDP.

A hurricane that destroys $50 million worth of factory equipment would affect GDP in several ways, including reduced production immediately, and money spent to replace the equipment. But the overall capital stock would be smaller in the future, as a result of foregone investments to pay for the replacement costs, leading to less GDP output in the future, the CBO said.

The CBO said the research comes with a high degree of uncertainty and the projections represent the middle of a range of outcomes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Climate Change
United States
US economy

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 