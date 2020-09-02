Corbett, Sanctuary Foundation join hands to prevent wildlife slaughtering

Wet markets and wildlife trade have been in the news for decades but in recent months, Covid-19 has stimulated the drive to tackle both these issues that are linked.

While Wuhan in China has justifiably been at the centre of global and national attention, here in India too wet markets have flourished over the years, some for the local consumption of wild species and others to feed the international wildlife trade, estimated to be in excess of $20 billion per annum.

The Sanctuary Nature Foundation (SNF) and The Corbett Foundation (TCF) have joined hands to address this issue at the local, national and global level with support from nature lovers across the world.

"Covid-19 has led us to re-evaluate our relationship with nature," a document on the campaign points out.

Scientists, virologists, and evolutionists suggest that more pathogen spillovers are inevitable, unless we evolve a more sustainable relationship with nature.

There is global scientific and medical consensus that the current Covid-19 pandemic originated from wild animals, possibly bats, then ‘spilled over’ to humans through an intermediate animal host, possibly pangolins, to supply markets across the world including Wuhan, China. “The illegal trade in wild species is also devastating forest communities, whose ancient ecosystems are vanishing. The expertise of such victim communities is exploited by wildlife traders who take advantage of communities’ survival dependency on the natural resources.

The primary victims of this ruthless targeting of wild species and ecosystems are therefore local forest communities. On a global scale this destruction is destabilising Earth’s climate. This triggers the migration of host species, with viruses in tow, into human habitation. With little or no immunity against the new threats, pandemics have become almost inevitable, but we can slow and stop them before we reach a tipping point,” a statement by SNF-TCF said.

They have teamed up with Ketto crowdfunding platform to generate support towards this cause.

The 'Stop Slaughtering Wildlife - Prevent the Next Pandemic' campaign aims to work at the grassroots level for community rehabilitation, habitat conservation, advocacy and awareness.

"The donations raised will be used to support grassroots organisations and individuals who will work with us to build bridges with local communities and create awareness about the impact of close contact with wild species for the wildlife trade, zoos, pets. To begin with, we have already identified a village along the foothills of the Karbi-Anglong Hills at the outskirts of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, Khara village in the Kanha-Pench Corridor in Madhya Pradesh and Dailong village in Tamenglong, Manipur for the first phase of our campaign," it states.

