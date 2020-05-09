Coronavirus: 3-drug regimen proved effective for COVID-19

Researchers on Friday presented the first evidence of how early treatment with three anti-viral drugs shortens the duration of viral shedding for COVID-19 patients as against a two-drug regimen tried by the doctors around the world.

They, however, point out that larger phase 3 studies in critically ill patients are needed to confirm whether this triple regimen can provide clinically meaningful benefit.

The medicines used in the therapy are interferon beta-1b, a combination of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, and ribavirin. The medicines were administered alongside the standard care to the patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

A two-week course of the triple-drug regimen that started within seven days of showing the symptoms reduces the duration of viral shedding within a week as against the two-drug combination (lopinavir-ritonavir) that takes 12 days, according to the first randomised trial of the therapy involving 127 adults from six hospitals in Hong Kong.

Since these early but important findings, published in The Lancet, don’t include severe cases of COVID-19, the authors stress the need for a larger phase 3 trials to examine the effectiveness of this combination in critically ill patients. However, the study hints at clinical improvement and reduced length of hospital stay in people treated with the new combination.

Experience with influenza, which has a high viral load around the time symptoms appear, suggests that treating hospitalised patients with a combination of multiple antiviral drugs may be more effective than single-drug treatments.

Interferon beta-1b, developed to treat multiple sclerosis, has been shown to reduce viral load and improve lung problems in animal studies of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus infection.

The researchers hypothesised that the triple-drug regimen could be a possible approach in which the viral load peaks around the time of symptom onset.