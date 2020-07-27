Coronavirus vaccine news live updates: Will reserve enough vaccine doses for Parsis, says Adar Poonawalla

"More than enough" doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for Parsi community, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII). Track this blog to get updates of the latest trial outcomes of Covid-19 vaccines across the globe and news about the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Covid-19 vaccine race.
"More than enough" doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for the Parsi community, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), has said.
All you need to know about protein redesigned in lab that may enhance coronavirus vaccine production
The entire world waits with bated breath for a vaccine amid the devastations of coronavirus pandemic. Scientists all over the world are firing all their cylinders to find a cure for this deadly virus. In such a scenario, Scientists have redesigned a key protein from the novel coronavirus which it uses to enter and infect human cells, an innovation that may lead to much faster and more stable production of vaccines against Covid-19.
Indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin shows 'encouraging' results in trials
The phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, has shown "encouraging" results, according to the principal investigator of the vaccine trial team.
"First part of phase-1 of vaccine trial (Covaxin) has been completed. 50 people across India were administered the vaccine and the results were encouraging. Six people were administered vaccine on Saturday under the second part of phase-1," Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team, told news agencyANI.
Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.
India has fantastic 'vaccine capability'; will be crucial in Covid-19 fight: UK envoy
India has a fantastic "vaccine capability" and it would play a crucial role in the partnerships the UK is building on Covid-19 vaccine development and manufacturing, the new British High Commissioner said on Thursday.
British High Commissioner Philip Barton also said India is "really important" to the UK in meeting the Covid-19 challenges and getting through the pandemic.
Glenmark's favipiravir version shows promise in late-stage Covid-19 trial
India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Wednesday its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection.About 70% of patients being treated by FabiFlu achieved "clinical cure" by the fourth day of the study, compared with about 45% seen in the group treated with standard supportive care, the company said in a statement
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Covid-19 vaccine. Track this blog to get updates of the latest trial outcomes of Covid-19 vaccines across the globe and news about the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Covid-19 vaccine race.