Covaxin 'effectively neutralises' UK coronavirus variant: ICMR

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, ‘effectively neutralises’ the UK variant of the coronavirus, shows a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Covaxin also reduces the possibility of mutant virus escape, the findings of the study said in a preprint article which has not been peer-reviewed.

"A comparable neutralization activity of sera of the vaccinated individuals showed against UK-variant and the heterologous strain with similar efficiency, dispel the uncertainty of possible neutralization escape," ICMR said in the study.

