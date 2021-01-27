Covaxin 'effectively neutralises' UK coronavirus variant: ICMR

Covaxin effective against UK coronavirus variant: ICMR

Covaxin also reduces the possibility of mutant virus escape

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, ‘effectively neutralises’ the UK variant of the coronavirus, shows a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

Covaxin also reduces the possibility of mutant virus escape, the findings of the study said in a preprint article which has not been peer-reviewed.

"A comparable neutralization activity of sera of the vaccinated individuals showed against UK-variant and the heterologous strain with similar efficiency, dispel the uncertainty of possible neutralization escape," ICMR said in the study. 

More to follow...

