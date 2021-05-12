'Covid variant B.1.617 may be able to avoid antibodies'

Covid-19 variant B.1.617 has 'modest ability' to avoid Pfizer jab-induced antibodies: Report

The B.1.617 variant was elevated to a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization earlier this week

DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2021, 14:07 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 14:51 ist
Representative illustration. Credit: iStock photo

The coronavirus variant first detected in India, B.1.617, has a "modest ability" to avoid antibodies generated by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot, FT reported, citing a study.

The B.1.617 Covid-19 variant includes mutations that appear to make it more transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than the original virus that emerged in Wuhan last year.

One such mutation “confers partial evasion” of antibodies generated by the Pfizer vaccine, according to a paper published by researchers from India, South Africa, Japan and the 
UK, the report said. The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The B.1.617 variant was elevated to a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization earlier this week. It was first reported in Maharashtra and has since spread throughout India and to at least 40 other countries.

Ravindra Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge and one of the study’s authors, told a press conference on Monday the variant discovered in India has mutations that “enable immune escape” and that “we should be assuming it’s as transmissible” as the one first identified in the UK, the report said.

However, he added that the vaccines “will still protect against severe disease".

