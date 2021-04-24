Covid variant possibly behind the new wave was found in Maharashtra last year

The first sequences of the ‘Indian Covid-19 variant’, B.1.617, that is being attributed as a possible cause behind the country’s new wave of infections, was first observed in December 2020.

Anurag Agrawal, director of CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), made the curious revelation to The Indian Express. He said that the variant was discovered in samples taken from Maharashtra last year but was not flagged since it was detected when infections were witnessing a decline and its characteristics were unknown.

It was simply classified as a ‘variant of interest’.

“The first sequences of the so-called Indian variant B.1.617 were seen in December, but we were in a declining phase. We see hundreds of mutations every time we sequence. There was absolutely no reason to flag a variant or a mutation of an unknown character in a declining phase of an outbreak”, he said during a webinar about genome sequencing on Friday.

“From a part of Maharashtra, L452R mutation was being seen along with E484Q in an increasing number of samples during the outbreak that started in January and it was flagged," he said.

India had not started genome sequencing until the UK had disclosed information about a new variant doing the rounds there in November 2020 as part of their second wave.

Following the disclosure, Indian scientists assembled and started genome sequencing. The SARS CoV2 Genome Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) body, a 10-institution 'task force', has since been conducting the same and keeping watch for further developments.

15,135 samples have been sequenced by the body so far, with ‘variants of concern’ being found in 1,735 samples. In March 2021, the previously classified ‘variant of interest’ was flagged as ‘variant of concern’.

“A ‘variant of interest’ was identified and all necessary tests were performed. By the end of March, this variant was moved from a ‘variant of interest’ to a ‘variant of concern’. After obtaining the samples from cases and vaccines, we can now co-relate backward in an outbreak starting in January and till March-end,” Agrawal added.

Shekhar Mande, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) stated that virus mutations are a natural phenomenon. Others in the webinar said that people becoming casual about following Covid-19 norms and losing immunity led to the resurgence of infections.

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chief Dr Sujeet Singh could not confirm if the UK variant was solely responsible for the surge in Delhi. “We cannot say this as the number of samples were less. We have more runs that have taken place and are analysing more data,” he told The Indian Express.

Doctors at the webinar emphasised fast vaccination as all Covid-19 vaccines have been found to reduce the severity of infections and deaths, even when infections are being attributed to variants.