Noninvasive sound technology developed at the University of Michigan breaks down liver tumours in rats, kills cancer cells and spurs the immune system to prevent further spread — an advance that could lead to improved cancer outcomes in humans. By destroying only 50% to 75% of liver tumour volume, the rats’ immune systems were able to clear away the rest, with no evidence of recurrence or metastases in more than 80% of animals.
Results showed that the treatment stimulated the rats’ immune responses, possibly contributing to the eventual regression of the untargeted portion of the tumour. The treatment, called histotripsy, noninvasively focuses ultrasound waves to mechanically destroy target tissue with millimetre precision. The relatively new technique is currently being used in a human liver cancer trial in the US and Europe.
In many clinical situations, a cancerous tumour cannot be targeted directly. To investigate the effects of partially destroying tumours with sound, this study targeted only a portion of each mass, leaving behind a viable intact tumour. The technique works without the harmful side effects of current approaches such as radiation and chemotherapy.
Science Daily
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture
DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers
Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation
Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis
Pollard announces retirement from international cricket
'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher
'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads