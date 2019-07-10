DiCaprio spreads awareness about porpoise extinction

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted a petition calling for people to take action to save the vaquita, an endangered species of porpoise that's endemic to the Upper Gulf of California in the Sea of Cortez.

The endangered vaquita is on the brink of extinction, with fewer than 15 remaining. Sign the petition to take action here: https://t.co/TGRUYT0My9 and watch the incredible fight to save them in @seaofshadowsSOS, premiering 7/12 in select theaters. #SaveTheVaquitaDay pic.twitter.com/DOni3VtxSc — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) July 6, 2019

International interest in the plight of the vaquita has gained momentum following the release of National Geographic Documentary Films’ 'Sea of Shadows'. The film shines a spotlight on the battle to save the vaquita and the Sea of Cortez, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The change.org petition says that the endangered vaquita is on the brink of extinction, with fewer than 15 remaining.

The petition demands that Mexico’s new minister of the environment and the president of Mexico take action to save the vaquita from extinction by preventing illegal fishing.