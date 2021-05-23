Did you know? Some bad dreams can be good

Dreams, good or bad, often leave humans wondering how true it was. They also reveal our fantasies and fears. Most humans tend to experience dreams while asleep, and their reaction after it ends often varies depending on the nature of a dream.

A good dream either leaves one wondering whether it is too good to be true or what might have been had the dream continued. A bad dream though, often leaves individuals thankful that it ended, while also inducing fright or anxiety.

While a good dream may not necessarily be bad, a bad dream, however, can be good.

A study mentioned in a story by The Atlantic appears to back this. A study from 2014 of students taking a French medical-school entrance exam found that 60 per cent of the respondents had a dream beforehand involving a problem with the exam, like being late or leaving an answer blank. Interestingly, the study revealed that those who dreamt about the exam, irrespective of whether it was good or bad, fared better than those who didn't.

It's likely that the next time you dream about waking up late for office or studying for the wrong subject, you just might become a bit more punctual or careful.