Elephant trunk and its behaviour

Similar to human kids who exhibit their dextral or sinistral behavior in the first few months after the birth, elephant calves too show their unique preference to use their trunks in the right or left-handed way within the first three months of their birth.

The baby pachyderms can walk soon after their birth but they are incapable of using their trunks to pick up objects or pull grasses. It takes about six months before they start using the trunks like an adult elephant.

But even young calves — those below three months of age — showed handedness (right or left-side bias) in trunk usage, says a new study carried out by researchers at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.

It suggests that such handedness analogous to human infants showing right-handedness or left-handedness soon after birth might be innate in Asian elephants.

A team of JNCASR researchers observed 30 unique calves from 11 distinct clans (female social groups) in Kabini Elephant Project in Nagarahole and Bandipur National Parks from December 2015 to December 2017. Elephant calves move in big matriarchal groups.

The researchers looked at the development of trunk motor control and laterality — or side preference (handedness) — in trunk usage besides other social and non-social behaviours and found that calves took about 6 months to achieve fine motor control of the trunk to pluck grass in an adult-like manner but the handedness came early.

The JNCASR team also identified 81 unique calf behaviours and classified them based on their level of adeptness in expression.

Asian elephant calves are precocial species as the young are relatively mature and mobile from the moment of birth.

But they are dependent on their mothers for nutrition, physical protection, and social support for a prolonged period, allowing them ample time and opportunity to learn and perfect the skills necessary for independent survival.

As calves grew, they spent less time resting and more time feeding. Resting-related behaviours, certain grooming behaviours and many social and exploration related behaviours were expressed by calves in adult-like adeptness from a young age, whereas behaviours that required trunk usage, such as feeding, developed gradually and were elaborately expressed when trunk motor control was sufficiently achieved (6-9 months), the researchers reported in the International Journal of Developmental Biology.

The team also looked at mother-calf synchrony in behaviours. Since adults spend most of their waking hours in feeding but not the calves, the behavioural synchronisation between a mother and the calf during the initial few months of a calf's life was low.

As calves began to start using their trunks more often and reduced the time spent in resting, the cosiness in their behaviour with the mother enhanced, the scientists reported.

The behavioural synchrony along with a calf’s need for physical protection leads to instances when mothers and calves take an active effort to synchronise their behaviours.

As the physiological needs of a young calf that is growing up are starkly different from that of its mother, often their behavioural categories do not match; nevertheless, they almost always maintain close physical distance.