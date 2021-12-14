Evidence suggests small decline in vaccine efficacy: WHO

Emerging evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe Covid-19 disease and death and a decline in preventing mild disease or infection, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
"The emergence of Omicron has prompted some countries to roll out Covid-19 booster programmes for their entire adult populations, even while we lack evidence for the effectiveness of boosters against this variant," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also told an online briefing.
"WHO is concerned that such programmes will repeat the Covid-19 vaccine hoarding we saw this year, and exacerbate inequity. It's clear that as we move forward, boosters could play an important role, especially for those at highest risk of severe disease death," he added.
Watch the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg
Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold
Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer
20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster
DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within
DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign
Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram
India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs