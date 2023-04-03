Explained: ISRO's reusable launch vehicle, how it works

Explained: How does ISRO's reusable launch vehicle work?

RLV is designed in a way to make it enjoy longevity as it is used in multiple launches and even landings

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 23:26 ist
RLV lands on a runway. Credit: @isro

It was a red-letter day in the annals of Indian space history as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) from Chitradurga, Karnataka. 

What is a Reusable Launch Vehicle? 

As the name suggests, an RLV is a vehicle that is launched into space many times. As the vehicle can be used for many relaunches, it goes a long way in mitigating costs. 

Also Read: India successfully achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

How does it work? 

Essentially, an RLV is designed in a way to make it enjoy longevity as it is used in multiple launches and even landings. But the designing is a herculean task because materials used must have the ability to bear extreme conditions, and at the same time, be light and strong so as to enable the vehicle to lift easily.

The basic principle behind the reusable launch vehicle is to make the spacecraft durable enough to withstand multiple launches and landings. This requires designing the vehicle to be both lightweight and strong, and to use materials that can withstand the extreme conditions of spaceflight.

“RLV is essentially a space plane with a low lift-to-drag ratio requiring an approach at high glide angles that necessitates a landing at high velocities of 350 kmph. LEX utilised several indigenous systems,” according to a report by ISRO.

When ISRO conducted the test, the landing was in consonance with that of a Space Re-entry vehicle’s landing that included high-speed, unmanned, precise landing. The landing also saw the vehicle achieving landing parameters such as ground relative velocity, the sink rate of Landing Gears, and precise body rates, as might be experienced by an orbital re-entry space vehicle in its return path, the report adds.

RLVs are fitted with heat shields and the like in order to protectexpensive engines inside.

The technologies involved

The endeavour to launch RLV requires several state-of-the-art technologies. That also includes accurate navigation hardware and software, a Pseudolite system, Ka-band Radar Altimeter, NavIC receiver, indigenous Landing Gear, Aerofoil honey-comb fins and brake parachute system.

On Sunday (April 2), the RLV took off with the help of a Chinook helicopter, as an underslung load. It flew to a height of 4.5 km. Once the altitude was reached, the RLV was released midair, at a down range of 4.6 km. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Space Research Organisation
ISRO
Karnataka
Chitradurga
Space
DRDO
IAF

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

 