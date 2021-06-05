Explained: The need for ecological restoration, in numbers

The unprecedented environmental impact of human activity has been well-charted over the last few decades, with scientists and conservationists warning that plants, animals and even entire ecosystems face the imminent threat of lasting damage or extinction if something isn’t done to check the damage.

Experts offer a variety of options to tackle the man-made environmental changes that could ultimately come back to bite the human population. Ecological restoration is one of the most crucial tools for sustainable development, defined by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as “assisting in the recovery of ecosystems that have been degraded or destroyed, as well as conserving the ecosystems that are still intact”.

The idea behind ecosystem restoration is to help restore and replenish ecosystems that have been destroyed while also being economically beneficial. The project could involve anything from planting saplings in deforested areas to large-scale governmental restoration projects.

The Covid-19 outbreak, which scientists have said was passed on from animals to humans, has also underlined the immediate threat to human life as ecosystems are destroyed and animals are driven out of their natural habitats.

Here are a few numbers that show why ecosystem restoration is the need of the hour and what it can do for the environment and the economy:

> Multiple studies have shown restoration could remove 13 to 26 gigatons of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, which could slow the pace of global warming and rising sea levels that threaten to overrun communities in coastal regions and cause severe weather events.

> The UNEP estimates that the restoration of 350 million hectares of degraded land and aquatic ecosystems by 2030 could create a whopping $9 trillion in ecosystem services. Ecological restoration has sometimes been touted as a win-win strategy as investment in these projects usually leads to greater employment, spurs businesses and local economies and creates environmentally sustainable marketplaces for goods these ecosystems produce.

> Various studies predict that nearly $10 trillion in global GDP could be lost by 2050 if ecosystem-linked services like water and timber supply continue to decline, displacing 700 million people and driving up food inflation by 30 per cent by 2040.

> Restoring just 15% of degraded or converted lands in the appropriate places could prevent 60% of estimated species extinctions, according to a 2020 study titled ‘Global priority areas for ecosystem restoration’. The study also showed that more judicious use of the land available could lead to even greater cost-effectiveness.

> At the same time, half of the world’s gross domestic product is reliant on nature and produces $30 in economic benefits for every dollar put in, according to a 2017 study by Michael Verdone and Andrew Seidl.

> The world’s largest cities also get a third of their drinking water from forests, which also house a majority of all amphibian, bird, and mammal species in the world, according to the UNEP. Almost a third of the world’s freshwater ecosystems have disappeared since 1970.

> The UNEP says the world loses 10 million hectares of forests a year, equivalent to the size of the Republic of Korea, highlighting the massive scale of deforestation activities that are sanctioned worldwide.

> At least 2 billion people worldwide rely on the agricultural sector for their livelihoods, particularly poor and rural populations, according to the World Resources Institute. These ecosystems could come under severe stress if preventive steps are not taken immediately and cause widespread loss of livelihood.