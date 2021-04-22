Facts you should know this Earth Day

One large tree can supply a day’s oxygen for four people and absorb up to 48 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year.

Around 25% of world’s food is never eaten resulting in wastage of land and resources.

The tropical rainforests cover only 6% of the earth’s surface, but contain about 50% to 75% of the world’s terrestrial plant and animal species.

As per International Energy Agency, China is the top emitter of carbon dioxide accounting to 28% of global carbon emissions. The US ranks second at 15%.

Electricity and heat production sector emits the largest percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions at 25%.

Deforestation is the second leading cause of global warming in the world.

One hundred elephants are killed each day for their tusks.

‘Sixth Extinction’ is the current period of time where species are disappearing at an extreme rate.

Twelve minutes is the average ‘working life’ of a plastic bag before disposal. Globally, one million plastic bags are used per minute and only 1% are recycled.

Silent Spring, published in 1962, set the stage for environment to became a part of the public consciousness.

The idea of Earth Day came to US Senator, Gaylord Nelson, after witnessing the ravages of the 1969 massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. The United Nations designated April 22 as ‘International Mother Earth Day’ in 2009.

The Paris Climate Conference held in 2016 resolved to keep global warming below 2°C.