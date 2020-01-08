First lunar eclipse of 2020 is on Jan 10; see details

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 is on January 10. The penumbral lunar eclipse on the night of January 10 will be visible in all parts of India.

According to Observational Astronomer S A Mohan Krishna, the eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Northern and Southern America, Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans and New Zealand. Most penumbral lunar eclipses cannot be easily distinguished from a usual Full Moon.

Lunar eclipses, which may be total or partial, can occur only on a full moon day when Sun, Earth and Moon are in line. During a lunar eclipse, the moon passes first through the penumbra, taking about an hour, moving eastward, by its own diametre in this time, to reach the western edge of the umbra. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the umbral region of the earth’s shadow and becomes imperceptible.

Astronomical event

The eclipse on January 10, begins at 10.37 pm (Jan 10). Maximum phase of the eclipse is at 12.40 am (Jan 11). Eclipse ends at 2.42 am (Jan 11). The Moon enters Penumbra at 10.36 pm (January 10) and leaves Penumbra at 2.45 am (January 11). The total duration of the eclipse is 4 hours and five minutes. The greatest phase of the eclipse will eventuate at 12.40 am.

There is absolutely no harm in witnessing the astronomical spectacle and could be clearly witnessed by using a reflecting telescope or astral binoculars.

In Mysuru, the best viewing location is from Chamundi Hill or any secluded location which is free from contaminated light. The next penumbral lunar eclipse of this year is on June 5.