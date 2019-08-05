First pictures by Chandrayaan-2, and they're real! 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Sunday released the first images of Earth captured by Chandrayaan-2, and these are real!

Last week, a series of fake pictures seemingly captured by the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission had triggered a huge storm on multiple social media platforms.

Isro was apparently determined to show the reality in all vividness at the first available opportunity. And it did with great impact through a series of tweets.

The space agency's tweet with the images read, “First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT.”

Chandrayaan-2 is India’s second unmanned lunar mission and is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole on September 7. It was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

More images are likely to be shared by Isro as the Mission enters the lunar orbit on August 20. These could be of closeups of the lunar surface in great detail.

Images shared by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 had indicated the presence of water on the lunar surface. The latest mission will probe further into this discovery as the Rover, Pragyan gets out of the Lander and ventures into the unknown for an entire lunar day.