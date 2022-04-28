First solar eclipse of the year to be partial, not visible from India

The first eclipse for the year 2022 will be a partial solar eclipse on April 30.

The eclipse will be visible from certain parts in South America and Antarctica, according to a release from NASA. However, the eclipse will not be visible from anywhere in India. The partial solar eclipse will begin at midnight on April 30 to May 1 and will be visible in several parts of the world. It will begin at 12.15 am and last till 4.07 am.

