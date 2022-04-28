First solar eclipse of the year to be partial

First solar eclipse of the year to be partial, not visible from India

The eclipse will be visible from certain parts in South America and Antarctica, according to a release from NASA

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 02:36 ist
A file photo of a partial solar eclipse seen from Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The first eclipse for the year 2022 will be a partial solar eclipse on April 30.

The eclipse will be visible from certain parts in South America and Antarctica, according to a release from NASA. However, the eclipse will not be visible from anywhere in India. The partial solar eclipse will begin at midnight on April 30 to May 1 and will be visible in several parts of the world. It will begin at 12.15 am and last till 4.07 am.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Solar eclipse
India News
Astronomy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

 