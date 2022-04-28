First solar eclipse of the year to be partial, not visible from India

The first eclipse for the year 2022 will be a partial solar eclipse on April 30.
The eclipse will be visible from certain parts in South America and Antarctica, according to a release from NASA. However, the eclipse will not be visible from anywhere in India. The partial solar eclipse will begin at midnight on April 30 to May 1 and will be visible in several parts of the world. It will begin at 12.15 am and last till 4.07 am.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google to now take phone number removal requests
Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia
Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert
UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay
Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire
What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner
In Pics | The largest buyouts in history
Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you