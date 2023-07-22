Gaganyaan mission: Second phase of harbour trials begin

In a boost to India’s first manned mission to space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Navy have launched the second phase of the recovery trial operations of Gaganyaan with the ship identified during the first development mission of the test vehicle.

The operations commenced on July 20 at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which is a preparatory activity for the 1st test launch mission. ISRO said the trials were conducted using a mass and shape simulated Crew Module Mock-up (CMRM), a crucial component in the testing process.

The various stages of recovery were simulated during the trials, including the attachment of the recovery buoy, towing, handling, and lifting of the crew module onto the ship deck. These procedures were executed according to the recovery sequence, demonstrating the preparedness of the teams involved, the ISRO said.

“To ensure a seamless and safe recovery process, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were fine-tuned based on the experiences from the phase-1 trials at the Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi. This iterative approach allowed for refinements to be made, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the recovery operations,” the space agency said.

The successful trials come weeks before the ISRO plans to conduct its first abort mission for Gaganyaan by the end of August. A modified version of ISRO’s most-reliable rocket LVM3, which successfully placed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit, with human rating requirements, will be used to launch Gaganyaan as well.

The development comes a week after India successfully launched its third unmanned mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-3, from Sriharikota which is likely to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the moon at 5.47 pm on August 23. The ISRO is working on Adithya L1, a mission to the Sun, which is likely to be launched soon.

Through the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO wants to demonstrate its capabilities of human spaceflight by sending three crew members to a 400km Low Earth Orbit with a mission life of three to four days. The first manned spaceflight, which is likely to take place in 2024, will also be launched from the second launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) here.

HLVM3 will be capable of launching the Orbital Module to an intended Low Earth Orbit of 400 km, scientists said, adding that the launch will consist of three stages -- solid stage, liquid stage and cryogenic stage.