Genetic study of humpback dolphins in Maharashtra shows encouraging results

A study on habitat quality along Maharashtra's coast on coastal cetaceans, mainly the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin and Indo-Pacific finless porpoise has shown interesting results.

The population sampled in this study compared with other samples from the rest of India's west coast indicate gene flow within these animals.

Population genetics analyses also showed that the humpback dolphin population along the Maharashtra coast is most closely related to that of the east coast.

Also Read: Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm

This gene flow suggests that the population is most likely connected across the west coast and there appear to be no breaks in the population. These findings are supported by the interview surveys.

This is a significant observation, as currently, the east and west coasts of India are thought to have two different species of humpback dolphins, i.e., Indian Ocean humpback dolphin (Sousa Plumbea) along the west coast and Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin (Sousa Chinensis) along the east coast of India.

The west coast dolphins were thought to be closely related to the Oman population, as both are from the same species -- Indian Ocean humpback dolphin (S. plumbea). However, the results of this study show a significant degree of separation between the Omani and Indian populations.

The study, headed by Mihir Sule from the Konkan Cetacean Research Team was commissioned by Maharashtra Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation.

“The Maharashtra coastline has about twelve species of marine mammals, as documented in previous studies and stranding records. Little is known about their distribution across our coast. This study has shown that the Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphins are distributed across the coast of Maharashtra without any breaks in their population which is significant,” said Sule.

“This study is one among the various research projects that the we have commissioned regarding scientific study of the Cetaceans of Maharashtra and the results of this study along with other similar studies will help us better conserve the Cetacean populations of the State", said Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangrove Cell and Executive Director, Mangrove Foundation.