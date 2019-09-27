Google's 21st birthday doodle a blast from the past

Tech giant Google on Friday turned 21. To celebrate the occasion, Google, in its typical style, put out a doodle taking us back to the company's roots. 

The doodle shows an old-fashioned bulky computer with the screen flashing the search engine's logo. A date - 27/9/'98 - is etched at the bottom of the screen reminding us of the day it went live. 

Google's journey began in1996 as a part of the Ph.D. requirements, a paper on a 'large-scale search engine', of two Stanford students — Sergey Brin and Larry Page. 

"We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines,” the students wrote.

Along the way, it acquired a number of companies like Youtube, Motorola Mobility, Android and has over 65 such acquisitions under its belt today. 

The company, in 2015, brought all of its businesses under one umbrella — Alphabet, Inc. Today, along with its parent company Alphabet, Google is well on its way to enter the $1-trillion club.  

Originally named Backrub, Google, currently, has around 78 offices across the globe, operating in over 100 languages. 

   

