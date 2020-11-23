Greenhouse gas levels at new high, despite Covid-19 measures: UN

Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit record highs last year and have continued climbing this year, despite measures to halt the pandemic, the UN said Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that while lockdowns and other measures had cut emissions, this had not curbed record concentrations of the greenhouse gases that are trapping heat in the atmosphere, raising temperatures, causing sea levels to rise and driving more extreme weather.
"The lockdown-related fall in emissions is just a tiny blip on the long-term graph. We need a sustained flattening of the curve," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir
Mars may have had ancient megafloods
Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas
From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?
DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'
The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'
Butterflies are born free
Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid