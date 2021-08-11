Greta Thunberg calls out fast fashion companies for 'greenwashing'

An 18-year old (now) with a zeal to save the planet, fire to slam global leaders for their tokenism on the climate crisis, and wit to take on ‘adults’ (like former US President Trump) mocking her ideals – the world knows Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg has emerged to the forefront of today’s climate change movement ever since that day in 2018 when she skipped school to demand climate action in a one-person protest outside the Swedish parliament.

The climate activist has since sparked a global revolution of sorts, encouraging more youngsters to take up the cause and questioning people in power to act for the environment.

In a recent interview with fashion magazine Vogue’s Scandinavian edition, Thunberg voiced her thoughts about the fast fashion industry ‘greenwashing’ themselves.

In an excerpt from her conversation with Vogue, shared by her on Instagram, she slammed fast fashion brands for being prolific contributor s to the climate and ecological emergencies, besides their exploitation of workers and communities.

“Many are making it look as if the fashion industry are starting to take responsibility, by spending fantasy amounts on campaigns where they portray themselves as ‘sustainable’, ‘ethical’, ‘green’, ‘climate neutral’ and ‘fair’”, she said.

“Let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure green washing. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ‘sustainably’ as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change.”

Speaking about her own clothing choices and sustainable habits, Thunberg explained that she just borrows things from people she knows.

“The last time I bought something new was three years ago and it was secondhand”, she said.

The young revolutionary said there was a misconception surrounding the attitude of activists.

“This is some kind of misconception about activists, especially about climate activists that we are just negative and pessimists and we are just complaining, and we are trying to spread fear but that’s the exact opposite,” she was quoted telling Vogue.

“We are doing this because we are hopeful, we are hopeful that we will be able to make the changes necessary.”