Guidelines on how you can wash groceries preventing coronavirus spread

Ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, human beings have begun to go the extra mile to prevent contracting the disease. From venturing out with plastic shields to a person sporting a gold mask, people have been following various safety protocol amid the pandemic. However, the virus can also be transferred onto surfaces, which is why it is imperative to not just wash and ensure cleanliness but also disinfect those surfaces.

The FCCI tips on what to do post-shopping include:

Here are some tips to keep in mind once you reach home after shopping.#SwasthaBharat #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/qC6CIofhKg — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 27, 2020

But how does one do with groceries and foodstuff? Fresh fruits and vegetables? Meat and poultry? Truly, one cannot sanitise products fit for consumption. The following are guidelines issued by the Centre for Diesease Control and Prevention on handling packaged food and consumables.

Tips on handling packaged food:

1. Refrigerate or freeze packaged meat, poultry, eggs, seafood and other perishables within two hours of purchasing.

2. Do NOT use spray or sanitise food products with disinfectants such as bleach or ammonia. It can cause severe internal damage and may result in death.

3. If cloth bags/ reusable bags are used to store packaged products, regularly wash and dry them in warm settings. Follow the instructions imprinted to ensure maximum safety.

Harmful bacteria grow fastest between 41°F and 140°F. If you are picking up a meat, poultry or seafood order, bring a cooler and ice packs to keep food at 41°F or colder during transit.

Guidelines for cleaning fresh products:

1. Like packaged food, fresh produce must NOT be washed with soap or sprayed on with sanitiser. Other chemicals and alcohol should not be used as they can be extremely harmful.

2. To clean fresh fruits and vegetables, rinse them using cold, running tap water.

3. For firm-hard produce (carrots, potatoes, pumpkins, etc) gently scrub the uncut vegetables with a clean brush even if you plan on peeling the skin. Do the same with fruits that have a thick outer layer (melons, apples etc).

4. Using salt, pepper, vinegar, lemon juice and similar natural substances have been proved ineffective in killing the germs on fresh produce.

When dealing with freshly procured meat, fish, poultry, seafood:

1. Use disposable gloves to avoid the spread of any bacteria. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after storing these products.

2. Never allow fresh meat, fish, poultry to remain at room temperature for more than two hours.

The FCCI guidelines include: