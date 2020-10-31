Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear on October 31 after 19 years

The next sighting will take place will be in 2039, and the 19-year period is called a Metonic cycle

  Oct 31 2020, 16:47 ist
  updated: Oct 31 2020, 18:00 ist
A plane flies in front of the full moon as it rises behind the steeple of the Chapel of Our Lady at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, before Halloween in Paola, Malta. Credit: Reuters

The Moon may be a part of the Halloween festivities this year, as the astronomical body will be in full bloom for the second time during the month.

Termed as a 'Blue Moon', the ceramic-grey natural satellite adds on to the spooky factor of 2020 as this rare occurrence was last sighted in 2001. 

The phenomenon occurs every two and a half years, and according to NASA, a Blue Moon coincides with Halloween every 19 years.

The next sighting will take place in 2039, and the 19-year period is called a Metonic cycle.

According to FarmersAlmanac, the Halloween Blue Moon in 2001 was only seen in Central and Pacific Time zones. The Blue Moon brightening up the sky on October 31 will appear in all times zones, making it even rarer.

The report says that a Halloween full Moon had not appeared for everyone in all time zones since 1944.

 

 

