Harm caused by 'forever chemicals'

Have you heard of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFOS)?

Even if you haven’t, you would have certainly used products containing them. Worse, you may have unknowingly even ingested a few micrograms because they are ubiquitous.

First discovered in the 1940s and named ‘Teflon’, PFOS now contain many fluorinated chemicals that are resistant to water, heat and oil. Thus this ‘miracle of modern chemistry’ has since been used in hundreds of everyday products — from fast food packaging to non-stick cookware; from anti-staining fabrics to dental floss; from shampoos to fire-extinguishing foams.

While PFOS are extremely versatile, they have a lurking dark side. They break down very slowly and linger in our environment for a very long time. Hence, they are dubbed ‘forever chemicals’. Scientists are now beginning to understand their harmful effects on our health.

PFOS are endocrine-disrupting chemicals, like phthalates and BPA (present in certain plastics and resin), which interfere with the working of our hormones and cause diabetes and thyroid diseases.

PFOS are also linked to decreased fertility, high blood pressure during pregnancy, developmental delays in children, increased risk of kidney, liver and testicular cancers, compromised immunity, and increased cholesterol levels in the blood. Because there are thousands of chemicals in the PFOS class, scientists are still trying to understand their individual effects on our health and well-being.

Because we have been using these chemicals for over half a century, they are now present in the water we drink, in the soil where we grow our food, and in the air we breathe.

Studies, including those in India, have shown a significant amount of PFOS in our rivers, groundwater and drinking water, in the soil and also in the air. They are also found in breast milk— a cause of huge concern considering their effects on the development of children.

Yet, unlike some countries, the use of PFOS is not regulated in India. Experts are calling for tracking PFAS contamination in India and banning those chemicals that have proven to be a health hazard.

Spoorthy Raman