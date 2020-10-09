How India can tackle rising Green House Gas emissions

During the initial months of the lockdown, there was euphoria on social media, with people sharing images of the snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas being visible from the plains of Punjab as well as of the clean skies over cities. In March, the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 15% and in April by 30%. This fall in GHG emissions happened for the first time in over four decades.

The pandemic has clearly showed the options available for us to tackle the omnipresent problem of pollution and to reduce the emissions. Nevertheless, are our policymakers willing to learn and charter a new path towards a green recovery?

The strategy towards de-carbonisation and emissions reduction is closely linked to the benefits that impact a large part of the weaker sections of society in terms of improving their overall health status, specifically on issues related to respiratory diseases, which could help reduce mortality among these sections during pandemics like Covid-19.

The per capita power consumption in India is set to increase in the coming years, but at the moment it is 733kWh (kilo-Watt hour) per year in comparison to the global average of 2,340 kWh. Though this is very low compared to other countries, we cannot hide the fact that we are the third biggest contributor to global emissions. Together with China and the US, we are responsible for half of the world’s GHG emissions.

The power sector is one of the main drivers of GHG emissions in India. We are the sixth largest in terms of power generation, with total installed power capacity of 372 gigawatts (GW), of which 65% comes from coal-powered thermal power plants, whereas the so-called green hydropower generates 22% and only 10% comes from renewable energy sources.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the auctioning of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining. This is supported with the argument that we have the fourth largest coal reserve in the world, and this needs to be used to produce power. The result will be increased GHG emissions, and India’s pristine forests and forest-dwellers will be the ones that will pay the price for dirty power.

While the impact of coal-based power plants is well established, it is intriguing as to why our policymakers are planning to install 100 GW of capacity more of such power plants in the coming years. Ironically, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change claimed that “this is not likely to hinder the Paris Agreement goals. Based on the developmental needs of the country and requirement of power, the central, state governments and private sectors apply for the grant of environmental clearance for setting up of coal-based power plants.”

The ‘hotspots’ of GHG emission are: Power plants 203 MT (Million Tons), the dairy sector 196 MT, public services and administration 143 MT, road and rail transport 77 MT and manufacturing sector 64 MT. In addition to these, there are other sectors that cause indirect emissions like construction, etc.

These ‘hotspots’ need to be addressed at multiple levels, in production, supply and end-use with energy equity as the basis for setting development goals.

We are concentrating on the generation of power to meet the rising demand, ignoring the entire gamut of measures for efficiency in using the available power. With almost 30% of the power generated lost during transmission, the dismal inefficiency in utilisation is a very crucial aspect that cannot be ignored. As Prof Amulya Reddy, an energy expert, has said, every unit of power saved would lead to lower cost per unit of energy and reduction in the emission of GHG. This can be achieved through fiscal incentives to use energy-efficient equipment like irrigation pump sets and cutting the waste in transmission loss.

India emits twice as much GHG as the world average in relation to economic growth. From 1990 to 2014, the GDP increased 357% while GHG emissions increased 180%. This trend is likely to continue. According to the International Energy Agency, an 8% rise in energy use per capita in India by 2030 will have a significant impact on national emissions. These ground-level realties will hinder the realisation of the country’s commitment to reduce emissions to help the world meet the target of keeping the rise in average global temperature under two degrees Celsius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hailed as a ‘Climate Champion’ due to his declaration of a commitment to charter a low-carbon future for the country based on renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Ironically, these claims will have to wait as reducing per capita consumption of energy is not desirable.

In order to achieve a low-carbon economy, the country will have to shift the focus from production to consumption-side of emissions. This means providing decentralised power grids in rural and semi-urban areas through renewable energy sources and emphasizing on low-carbon lifestyles.

This is possible with the opportunity of leapfrogging technology barriers as we have successfully done in the telecommunications sector.