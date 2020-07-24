Human-activity induced vibrations have lessened by 50%: Study

The hush brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have slowed the vibrations under the Earth’s surface.

The seismic activity caused by human activity has dropped by about of 50% between March and May, a study conducted by five institutions including the Imperial College London and Royal Observatory of Belgium showed.

This quiet period is the longest and the most pronounced in recorded history, the study showed according to a report by Science Daily.

Seismic noise is caused by Earth’s internal vibrations. This noise travels in waves and can be triggered by a myriad of factors including natural causes like earthquakes, volcanoes and human-induced causes like drilling mines and bombs.

Even small sources like moving vehicles and industrial machinery produce enough background noise, which reduces seismologists’ ability to detect other signals occurring at the same frequency, a Nature article said.

"Our study uniquely highlights just how much human activities impact the solid Earth, and could let us see more clearly than ever what differentiates human and natural noise,” seismologist Stephen Hicks of Imperial College London noted.

The study is based on months of data, up to and including May 2020, collected from 268 seismic monitoring stations in 117 countries around the world, Science Alert reported.

It was most pronounced in high-density areas, such as cities, but the researchers said that the effect was noted even in low-density rural areas, and stations that are incredibly isolated, such as one roughly 150 metres (more than 400 feet) below the Black Forest in Germany.

"With increasing urbanisation and growing global populations, more people will be living in geologically hazardous areas," lead author and seismologist Thomas Lecocoq of the Royal Observatory of Belgium said.

An advantage of the hush is that seismologists are able to ‘listen’ more and monitor the seismic waves.

"The lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have given us a glimmer of insight into how human and natural noise interact within the Earth,” Hicks added.