Identification tools launched to protect owls

Owls are commonly found in the illegal wildlife trade in India due to various superstitions and taboos attached to them.

Despite the immense ecological role of owls in our ecosystem, these endangered birds are trapped in large numbers for sacrifice and use in multiple rituals often promoted by local mystic practitioners.

In light of this, TRAFFIC and WWF-India’s new identification (ID) tools for strengthening owl protection were launched recently.

The owl identification tools are in the form of ID cards to enable law enforcement authorities to accurately identify 16 commonly found owl species in the illegal wildlife trade.

The ID cards are available in English and Hindi and will be distributed free to wildlife law enforcement agencies across India.

Authored by Dr Saket Badola, Head of TRAFFIC's India office and Dr Merwyn Fernandes, Coordinator, TRAFFIC's India office, the new ID tools provide essential information related to the species' legal status, habitat, and distribution.

They provide valuable tips on identifying the owls at the species level and highlight common threats.

Ravi Singh, Secretary General & CEO, WWF-India said, "Owls play an essential ecological role in our ecosystem. They enhance agricultural productivity by keeping a check on the rodent populations. Unless the trafficking and illicit trade of owls is controlled, the owl populations will remain under threat. Adequate conservation and protection efforts for owls and other endangered species is crucial for maintaining a healthy ecosystem."

India is home to about 36 owl species, all protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their hunting, trade, or any other form of utilisation a punishable offence.

All owl species found in India are also enlisted under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which restricts their international trade. Despite the legal protection, owls are often seen in the illegal wildlife trade.

Since 2019, at least 20 seizure incidents related to the poaching and trafficking of owls have been reported in India, while many more go unreported, according to a WWF-India statement.

Badola said, "The main strategies to recover key wildlife species is to provide them with a safe habitat and protect them from the threats of poaching and illegal trade. Protecting owls will support ecosystem restoration and biodiversity.