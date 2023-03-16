Increasing heat stress to trigger extreme weather across India, crop damage

Changes in the climate system become larger in direct relation to increasing global warming, and increasing heat stress will trigger extreme weather across parts of India and crop damage, according to experts and meteorologists.

Pre-Monsoon weather activities have begun quite early this year, with rain and thunderstorms making an appearance in the first week of March itself.

India has already been witnessing above-average temperatures this winter season, with December and February being the hottest since 1901. Several research and studies have been warning of the increasing heat stress due to global warming. Many changes in the climate system become larger in direct relation to increasing global warming. This includes increase in the frequency and intensity of hot extremes, marine heatwaves, heavy precipitation, and, in some regions, agricultural and ecological droughts; an increase in the proportion of intense tropical cyclones; and reductions in Arctic Sea ice, snow cover and permafrost, according to information collated by Climate Trends.

“These weather activities have started a bit early in the season. Usually, pre-Monsoon activities commence during the second half of March. Also, rainfall activities during this season are confined to early morning or later afternoons, but such prolonged spells are rare. This season, the abnormal temperatures have triggered multiple weather systems across several parts of the country,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President- Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

“Climate change and global warming are known to have significant impacts on the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and heatwaves. The warmer temperatures resulting from global warming can cause more evaporation, leading to more moisture in the air and heavier rainfall events. Furthermore, climate change can contribute to the formation of localised weather systems, such as thunderstorms and hailstorms, through the increased energy and moisture in the atmosphere. These weather systems can cause significant damage to crops, resulting in economic losses for farmers and food shortages for communities,” added Anjal Prakash, Research Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business and IPCC Author.

“As the global mean temperatures continue to rise, we would see more of such weather activities at frequent intervals on account of increasing heat stress,” said Palawat.