Intricate fish earbones hold secrets of past climate change

Sea surface temperature (SST) is a key indicator of seasonal variations over a region during a certain time period. In modelling climate simulations, data on seasons of the past is important. In reconstructing environments of the past, scientists study different forms of oxygen and carbon atoms (isotopes) that form carbonates with the calcium of living organisms.

Using laser heating, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and Deccan College Pune, have put forward a new technique to study oxygen and carbon isotopes in fish otoliths (or ear bones) which have calcium carbonate compounds. The study was published in the journal Rapid Communications in Mass Spectrometry.

Researchers say that the new method offers more precise data on past seasonal changes in SST. This is reflected by the varying ratios of isotopes in the otolith carbonate. Otoliths also offer estimates of the fish’s lifespan.

For the isotopic study of carbonate concentrations in living organisms, like fish, a conventional way of testing has been to drill bones to obtain a sample of the carbonate powder. The powder is then allowed to react with acid in a process called acid digestion. The process generates carbon dioxide gas. Through mass spectrometry, an analytical tool, measurements are made to analyse oxygen and carbon isotopes. The new laser heating method is faster and more accurate.

“We have employed a novel technique where a few millimetre-sized otoliths are analysed by a carbon dioxide laser at a few micron scale intervals to measure their oxygen isotopic compositions. The isotopes of oxygen in these otoliths depend on the temperature of the water in which the fish grew and therefore record continuous snapshots of past temperature during its lifetime of a few years,” lead investigator, Professor Anindya Sarkar, Department of Geology and Geophysics, IIT Kharagpur said.

The team started its journey by exploring “archives” of nature — like corals and tree rings. The fish ear bone appeared to be a reliable repository. Like other bones, it grows out in circular rings continuously through the seasons.

The method

The research team brought in three species of catfish caught from the Gulf of Kutch. “We extracted and polished the ear bones in our laboratory. A microscopic laser beam was focused on the concentric rings. As calcium carbonate decomposed, we measured isotopic composition,” Anindya added.

The results from the otoliths extracted from the caught fish and exposed to the new laser system exactly mimicked the seasonal variation of SST in the Gulf of Kutch. “Apart from temperature, this method can also retrieve the variation in the carbon cycle, controlled by bio-productivity in the ocean,” says Torsa Sengupta, the lead author of the paper, and a PhD student at the IIT. This would mean that the method could reveal the oceanic biological productivity that existed in a given time period.

The new technique offers a second advantage besides being a quicker facilitator of retrieving climate-related data accurately. Past records are available over large scales — over a thousand or a million-year-scale. It has remained a tough task to study climate variations in a small period of time. Now, the new method allows for a monthly scale of climate study.

The study of seasonal changes during natural global warming in the past could help us understand the pollution-induced climate change of our times. Global warming predictions are also based on the quality of past data.

On the subject of past civilisations disappearing, the new method could provide clues through data on climatic changes over shorter periods of time. The method could offer a better understanding of how seasonal changes constitute a bigger impact over the millennia.

Arati Deshpande Mukherjee, a collaborator in the research, from the Deccan College, stated, “We are studying five-thousand-year old fish otoliths from Indus valley sites to assess how seasonality through time affected the growth and collapse of this spectacular civilisation. We knew through our earlier studies that the monsoon and a global drought over a few thousand years played pivotal roles but we have no idea yet on how the climate system behaved over a seasonal scale.”

An isotopic analysis of the ear bones of fish through this laser technique helps us retrieve and log sea surface temperature over different places. Anindya says the research has succeeded in putting in place a ‘past climate observatory’. Sundarbans, a sensitive biodiversity reservoir, could potentially be a place to study seasonal changes. A snapshot of the past could help understand the unseen future of the mangroves.