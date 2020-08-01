ISRO checks claim of Pragyan remnants on Moon

ISRO checks claim of Chandrayaan-2's rover Pragyan remnants on Moon

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 23:00 ist
Chandrayaan-2’s Pragyan Rover is intact on the Moon’s surface and has rolled a few metres from the remains of moon lander Vikram, tweeted space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian, who located moon lander Vikram’s debris after touchdown and then disintegrated due to a rough landing.

K Sivan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research said, “We have received communication from him (Subramanian).  Our experts are analysing the same,” as reported by IANS.

The debris might be from one of the earlier payloads, tweeted Subramanian. The debris found by NASA might be of other payloads, transmitting antenna and thrusters.

In a series of tweets, Subramanian added that commands were sent to Vikram moon lander for days and there was a possibility that these commands were received, however, it was unable to communicate back to earth.

The Vikram moon lander lost contact with ISRO post its launch from Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter on September 6 last year.

