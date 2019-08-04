ISRO releases earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2

Space agency ISRO on Sunday released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera onboard Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, will attempt to soft-land the lander, Vikram and rover, Pragyan in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70° south.

The mission was approved in 2008 by then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and it took almost a decade to plan the mission and make it come to fruition.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT pic.twitter.com/KyqdCh5UHa — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

It is expected to land on the moon a month from now, on September 7, 2019. If it does so successfully, India will become the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface, after China, USA and then USSR. Moreover, it will be the first country to attempt a soft landing with home-grown technology.

India can also become the first country to soft land on the Moon's south polar region.

(With inputs from PTI)