ISRO successfully performs third orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.
Also Read | Success of Chandrayaan augurs well for entire humanity, says PM Modi
"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced
Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life
American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew