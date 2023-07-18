ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO successfully performs third orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency said.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 16:43 ist
ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

Also Read | Success of Chandrayaan augurs well for entire humanity, says PM Modi

"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

