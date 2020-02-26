ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite on March 5

  • Feb 26 2020, 11:39am ist
ISRO chief K Sivan. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said it is scheduled to launch its geo imaging satellite 'GISAT-1' onboard the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle 'GSLV-F10' on March 5.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Weighing about 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite which would be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10, ISRO said.

It said that subsequently, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

According to the space agency, operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent under cloud-free condition at frequent intervals.

A 4-metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight, ISRO said adding that this is the 14th flight of the GSLV.

