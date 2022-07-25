Driven by climate change, jellyfish swarm Israel coast

Jellyfish swarm Israel's coast, highlighting the dangers of climate change-induced ecological imbalance

The jellyfish, which flourish at higher temperatures, compete for food and habitats with other sea life

Reuters
Reuters, Haifa,
  • Jul 25 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 16:56 ist
Jellyfish are seen near a boat by the coast of Haifa at the Mediterranean sea, Israel July 25, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ghostly swarms of jellyfish along Israel's coast have banished summer bathers from the Mediterranean waters and raised warnings about the dangers of ecological imbalance due to climate change.

Beyond stinging swimmers and costing the country some $10 million a year in lost tourism, the translucent invertebrates have also been clogging desalination plants and industrial fishing nets as their seasonal numbers grow, authorities say.

Also Read | The Marburg virus: Urgent need to contain this close cousin of Ebola

"The water gets hotter and hotter and we can see more and more jellyfish," Guy Lavian, a marine ranger with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Reuters.

"They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms."

The jellyfish, which flourish at higher temperatures, compete for food and habitats with other sea life. Overfishing has helped skew that contest in their favour, according to the Israel Society of Ecology and Environmental Sciences (ISEES).

Also Read | Mystery solved: When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

So does the Suez Canal, a 150-year-old artificial Egyptian channel that has allowed invasive species to travel from the Red Sea to the Mediterreanean Sea, where there now 17 kinds of jellyfish, most of them non-venomous, the ISEES said.

It added that off-shore leaks of agricultural fertilizers have also served as nourishment for the jellyfish.

Check out DH's latest videos

Climate Change
global warming
ecological balance
Israel
Mediterranean Sea
Science News
World news

