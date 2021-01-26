Johnson & Johnson promises Covid-19 vaccine data 'soon'

Reuters
  • Jan 26 2021, 17:55 ist
Johnson & Johnson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would share details from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for Covid-19.

Data from Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 shot is expected this month, with global hopes to battle the virus riding on multiple vaccines to ensure adequate supply.

In the latest setback to the effort, rival Merck & Co said on Monday it was discontinuing development of both its Covid-19 vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson also forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share after its fourth-quarter sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Johnson & Johnson

