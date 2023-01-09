Joshimath a grave reminder that we are messing with the environment: Experts

Joshimath is a very grave reminder that people are messing up with the environment to an extent that is irreversible because of anthropogenic activities, according to environmentalists and geologists.

Climate Trends, a research-based consulting and capacity-building initiative to bring greater focus on issues of environment, climate change and sustainable development, has put together reactions of experts on the issue involving Joshimath and studies vis-a-vis the impact of climate change in Uttarakhand.

“Several experts have cited that traditional housing construction technologies are able to withstand earthquakes and landslides much more strongly than the newly constructed infrastructures. Talking about the present situation, the ongoing crisis in Joshimath is primarily because of anthropogenic activities,” said Prof. Y P Sundriyal, Head of Department, Geology, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand.

According to him, the population has increased manifold and so has the tourist landfall. “Infrastructure has also amplified and has been unchecked. However, the town does not have a proper drainage system. Besides gradual weathering of fine material between the rocks of debris, water percolation has decreased the cohesive strength of the rocks over the time. This has resulted in landslides, triggering cracks in the houses,” he said.

“Secondly, construction of these tunnels for hydro-power projects is being done through blasting, creating local earth tremors, shaking debris above the rocks, again leading to the cracks. Government has not learnt anything from the disasters of 2013 -- Kedarnath floods and 2021 -- Rishi Ganga flash flooding. The Himalayas is a very fragile ecosystem. Most parts of Uttarakhand are either located in seismic zone V or IV which are prone to earthquakes,” he said.

“Joshimath is a very grave reminder that we are messing up with our environment to an extent that is irreversible. Climate change is becoming a reality. There are two aspects to Joshimath problem, first is rampant infrastructure development which is happening in a very fragile ecosystems like Himalayas and this is happening without much of a planning process in a way where we are able to protect the environment and at the same time bring in basic infrastructure for the millions of people who are living in those areas. Secondly, climate change is a force multiplier,” said Anjal Prakash, Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business and Lead Author for IPCC Reports.

“The way climate change is manifesting in some of the hilly states of India is unprecedented. For example, 2021 and 2022 have been years of disaster for Uttarakhand. There have been numerous climate risk events recorded like high rainfall events triggering landslides. We have to first understand that these areas are very fragile and small changes or disturbances in the ecosystem will lead to grave disasters, which is what we are witnessing in Joshimath. In fact, this is a particular point in history which should be remembered as what should be done and what should not be done in the Himalayan region,” he added.