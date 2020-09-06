Students develop new filter to reduce emissions: Report

Kerala students develop activated charcoal filter to reduce automobile emissions: Report

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions from automobiles, four engineering students from Kerala, have come up with a novel technique to lessen the emission of carbon dioxide through activated carbon, The New Indian Express reported.

For their final year project, Ajin N, Ajhad Zaneen, Nowfal Yahya and Vishnu M K, from Musaliar College of Engineering at Chirayinkeezhu, have developed a new activated charcoal filter which can be inserted in a catalytic converter.

The study conducted by the students revealed that activated charcoal, an easily available compound, can be used to decompose the toxic carbon dioxide in the catalytic converter. The modified converter, which in itself is an exhaust emission control device, can reduce 1 to 1.2 per cent of the total carbon dioxide emission. 

“Automobiles are a primary source of environmental pollution. The catalytic converter destroys many toxic pollutants being emitted from the vehicle except carbon dioxide. Our focus of the study was to break down this carbon dioxide,” Ajin said, according to the report.

