Lightning clip from space leaves netizens starstruck

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 20:56 ist
Screengrab of video of lightning from space. Credit: Twitter Photo/@AstroBehnken

Netizens were awestruck when NASA astronaut Bob Behnken posted videos of lightning from space.

The captivating video showed flashes of lightning with violet fringes from above. Behnken posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, “Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing.”

The video captured on July 22, the video has already garnered over 87.2 k views and over 1k retweets and comments.

Netizens replied with interesting comments. 

Peter O’Connor said, “Imagine if you're re-entry was in a special suit! You could skydive from there : )  That'd be so cool.”

Twitter user Just Steve wrote, “I've loved thunderstorms since I was a small child. I would watch from the window, and cry when they stopped! I’ve been lucky enough to see some amazing storms, including experiencing a ground strike less than a mile away (bit too close TBH!), but the view from space beats all!”

Vishal Kumar Yadav, tagged Actor Chris Hemsworth and said, “Hey @chrishemsworth aka THOR!!Here is view, opposite to your usual angle of sight.

Another user tweeted, “Come pick me up in Tennessee please! Earth has gone cray cray! #PackingMyBags.”

