Maharashtra's Tillari forest gets conservation reserve tag

The Tillari jungles in the Sindhudurg district - that is home to tigers, leopards, elephants and much more - has got the status of conservation reserve.

Tillari, in Dogamarg tehsil of the Sindhudurg district, connects Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary in Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Belgaum in Karnataka.

"It will go a long way in conservation efforts," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a wildlife and aerial photographer.

State's Environment, Tourism and Protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked the chief minister and state's forest minister Sanjay Rathod.

"The Maharashtra government declared the establishment of Tillari Conservation Reserve in the reserve forest of the forest range of Dodamarg in Sawantwadi . The 29.53 sq km adds a small pug mark in the effort to protect wildlife, biodiversity and the tiger," said Aaditya, adding that the area is home to the tiger, elephants, leopards and more.

Conservation reserves are protected areas that act as buffer zones or migration corridors between established national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, reserved and protected forests of India.

Tillari is the 13th conservation reserve in the Western Ghats if one looks at the geographical area of Maharashtra.