Masks get more effective with use

Facemasks are considered to be one of the most effective pieces of personal protective equipment to reduce transmissions of pathogens through respiratory droplets. But how effective they are after a person has been wearing them for hours has been a matter of conjecture, until now.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), studied the effect of respiratory fluids and sweat on three types of masks: a hydrophobic surgical mask, a hydrophilic Type I cloth mask with a thickness of 394 micrometres and a hydrophilic Type II cloth mask with a thickness of 426 micrometres.

What they found was that users who wear masks for an extended period of time lead to the deposition of respiratory droplets into the inner layer of the mask, causing the mask matrix to become wet. Facial sweat also leeches into the masks, contributing to this wettening.

“What we found was that to a large degree, moisture buildup in the inside of the mask actually prevents pathogenic particles from going through the mask, as opposed to a dry mask,” explained Professor Saptarshi Basu of IISc’s Department of Medical Engineering.