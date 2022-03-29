Mechanisation of brick kilns will help unburden donkeys, study suggests

Animal rights activists are calling to unburden donkeys in thousands of brick kilns in Maharashtra and replace them with mini-tractors, something that is not only beneficial for the animal but also has socio-economic benefits, a study suggests.

Maharashtra has over 15,000 brick kilns, producing around 17 billion bricks annually and these are located in rural areas in and around Thane, Palghar, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Kolhapur and Sangli districts. Donkeys used in these kilns are overburdened and forced to carry more than 50 bricks at a time in temperatures exceeding 45 degrees.

Maharashtra-based non-government organisation Animal Rahat found that more than 80 per cent of donkeys suffered from painful wounds during brick kiln season, while 50 per cent were found with injuries during the off-season.

“Replacing donkeys with eco-tractors benefits everyone, from the donkeys to their former owners to the kiln owners,” says Animal Rahat COO Dr Naresh Upreti.

In its study examining the impact of Animal Rahat’s mechanisation program, the International Journal of Education and Social Science Research pointed out, “Mechanisation enhances the economic condition and social status of a donkey guardian who works at a brick kiln. Financial assistance to donkey guardians will accelerate this project.”

The study revealed that most of the donkey guardians were in debt of about Rs 2 to 2.5 lakhs. Due to this, they were unable to invest any amount for mechanisation (tractor). Mentally, they were comfortable with donkeys and did not want to change their tradition.

