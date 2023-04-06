'Medical Maladies': Anthology shares stories of disease, cure from Indian languages

A new anthology brings together 19 short stories, translated into English from a number of Indian languages, to demonstrate a spectrum of medical cultures in India.

"Medical Maladies", edited by Haris Qadeer and published by Niyogi Books, addresses a wide array of themes and topics, including the individual and social crises during epidemics, medical pluralism, patient care, medical paternalism, disease-mongering, medicalisation, and medical ethics.

Ranging from the early 20th century stories to contemporary ones, the compendium includes pieces by canonical authors Rabindranath Tagore, Munshi Premchand, and Saadat Hassan Manto, medical practitioners Rashid Jahan and Shirin Shrikant Valavade, and contemporary writer Annie Zaidi and Jeelani Bano.

Besides giving refreshing insights, it offers a new understanding of the interrelationship of literature and medicine.

"The book aims to explore the themes of disease, health, and cure through the genre of short stories and to garner new insights and understanding of literature and medicine in India," said Qadeer, who has co-edited "Sultana's Sisters: Genre, Genre, and Genealogy in South Asian Muslim Women's Fiction" (2021).

Delineating a range of diseases, healing, and allied concerns in India, the stories depict modern medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, surgeons, as well as traditional practitioners such as 'vaids', 'hakims', 'kavirajs', 'quacks', and folk healers.

A few of the stories also engage with aspects of women's mental and physical health, including depression, pregnancy, childbirth, and abortion.

According to the publishers, "Medical Maladies: Stories of Disease and Cure from Indian Languages" is an important book on many levels, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic which affected everyone.

"This book deals with stories of hope and healing from different Indian languages, depicting medical conditions in India. It also engages with aspects of the mental health and physical state of Indian women. It is an important addition to the study of medical humanities," said Trisha De Niyogi, director and COO of Niyogi Books.

The book is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.