Merck, Pfizer are making Covid antiviral pills: A turning point in the pandemic?

Responding to the world's demand for an easy Covid-19 treatment method, leading drugmakers Merck and Pfizer have finally introduced the potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pills.

While Merck's Molnupiravir, which was shown to halve the risk of the virus, has already been approved in Britain, US-based Pfizer said the trial for its Paxlovid has shown positive results. Their efficacy, safety and method of consumption (whether they will be taken in a drug cocktail or alone) are yet to be ascertained.

Merck's Molnupiravir

Britain on November 4 became the first country in the world to approve a Covid-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. After Merck had announced a successful Covid pill trial in October, even the most sceptical doctors and scientists cheered as a feat for drug development and a possible turning point in the pandemic.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended that Molnupiravir be used as soon as possible following a positive Covid-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms, citing clinical data.

The United States, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines are among the countries interested in buying Molnupiravir. The US has also committed to buying 1.7 million courses of Molnupiravir if it gets approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Pfizer's Paxlovid

Soon after Molnupiravir was approved in the UK, Pfizer said Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 per cent in adults at high risk of developing severe disease, when given within three days of symptoms appearing.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that vaccines and booster shots continue to be pivotal in the fight against the deadly infectious disease.

US President Joe Biden said that he has secured "millions of doses" of Pfizer's anti-viral pill Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, Forbes reported.

Are the pills coming to India?

According to reports, Merck has been in talks with multiple Indian drug manufacturers for Molnupiravir's licensing.

Last month, bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma sought domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of the pill, the company's top executive told Reuters.

If granted emergency use approval, the company could scale up production to 80 million capsules a month and is targeting a price of 40 cents per capsule, said D Srinivasa Reddy, managing director at the Hyderabad-based company, had said.

New chapter for Covid treatments

If the drugs are authorised by regulators, they are likely to overtake currently-available antibody treatments because it is much easier to take a pill than to get an infusion, experts said. Merck and Pfizer’s drugs have the potential to dominate the Covid antiviral space, which could make it difficult for other companies to develop similar compounds, said Robert Shafer, a Stanford medical school professor who specialises in infectious diseases.

Assuming they are authorised, getting these antivirals to patients as quickly as possible will be essential. This hinges upon access to testing with reliably quick turnaround times. In the Pfizer trial, for instance, participants were treated within five days of getting symptoms and some patients received Paxlovid within three days.

