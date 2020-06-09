Mesolithic site discovered at Karnataka's Iduru-Kunjadi

Mesolithic site discovered at Karnataka's Iduru-Kunjadi

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 09 2020, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 10:59 ist
Mesolithic tools discovered at Iduru-Kunjadi in Kundapura taluk.

A Mesolithic site has been discovered at Iduru-Kunjadi in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district by Prof T Murugeshi, associate professor of ancient history and archaeology at MSRS College, Shirva.

The site is near a rock art site of the Mesolithic period that was unearthed in 2019 by him.  

According to Prof Murugeshi, the site is located in the Mookambika wildlife reserve forest. At Iduru-Kunjadi, the finds of Mesolithic tools are characterised by blades, scrapers, burine, fluted cores, arrow-heads and flakes of non-geometric pattern. They resembled the tools found in a stratigrafied context at Uppinangady on the Netravati basin, he added.

Prof Murugeshi stated that the Iduru-Kunjadi site may date back to 6000 BC.

On analysing the Mesolithic Rock Art site with microliths spread at Avalakkipare, one can conclude that Iduru-Kunjadi is just an extension of Avalakkipare site. The site, Iduru-Kunjadi, is a huge grazing plain of a variety of animals like wild buffalos, wild boars and deer and which supposedly might have been a hunting area in prehistoric times, he added.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Science
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Economic nationalism a wrong turn for COVID-hit India

Economic nationalism a wrong turn for COVID-hit India

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

 